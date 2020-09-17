After being shut for 4 months, Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen on September 18

Tamil Nadu government has allowed for the reopening of the grocery and grains market from September 18.

news Coronavirus

The Koyambedu wholesale market, which emerged as one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest COVID-19 hotspots in April this year, will finally reopen on September 18, following repeated requests from wholesale traders. Tamil Nadu government has allowed for the reopening of the grocery and grains market from September 18 at the wholesale market located in Chennai. Ten days later, from September 28, the fruits, flowers and vegetable traders will be allowed to reopen their shops inside the complex.

Welcoming the move, Chandiran, President of Chennai Koyembedu food grain coastal wholesale association, said, “We were not able to give the necessities to the public since our market was located in Thirumazhisai. However, now we are happy that our demands have finally been met. I request all the vendors to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers.”

The relief for traders comes almost four months since the market was first ordered shut, on May 5. The market was then temporarily shifted to Thirumazhisai, in Chennai’s suburbs, much to the dismay of traders. They repeatedly highlighted that the facility at Thirumazhisai did not come equipped with Koyambedu’s infrastructure and held multiple talks with state government and Chennai corporation officials.

The Koyembedu market was closed after over 3,000 vendors and workers tested positive for coronavirus. Known to be one of the largest wholesale markets in the country, it turned into the largest cluster with new cases emerging from various districts.The COVID-19 hotspot was shut after the initial spread.