After backlash, Tamil Nadu govt puts Amendment to Factories Act on hold

After massive backlash from political parties and labour unions, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to put the implementation of the amended Factories Act (1948) on hold. The amendment amongst other things extended the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers. Despite heavy opposition from various political parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) allies like the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) the bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 21.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the decision to put the amendment on hold after various ministers held a meeting with representatives of various trade unions at the secretariat on April 24. The statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government said that the amendments were discussed elaborately and that Ministers underlined the ‘positive aspects’ of the amendments. The press note highlighted that the Ministers assured the trade union representatives that the Tamil Nadu government will take utmost care to ensure the welfare of labourers.

Trade union representatives in turn highlighted the problems that may arise if the amended Factories Act is implemented in the state and urged the state government to reconsider its decision. After taking into account the views expressed by trade union representatives and political parties, Stalin announced that further action will not be taken on the bill and that the implementation will be suspended.

The bill was previously tabled by the Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan, who stated that the decision to amend the Act was taken after representations from multiple industries and associations urged “to bring out working hour reforms, by making a statutory provision for flexible working hours, citing the number of benefits it could bring to workers, especially women employees, the industry and the economy as a whole.”

By way of the amendment made to the Factories Act, 1948, section 65A was inserted into the Act, which enabled the state government to exempt any factory or group of factories from sections 51 (weekly hours), 52 (weekly holidays), 54 (daily hours), 55 (intervals for rest), 56 (spread over), and 59 (prohibition of overlapping shifts). While this amendment also allowed a four-day work week if 12-hour shifts are followed, if certain factories were exempted, it could have enabled employers to not follow these legal provisions.

Political parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and CPI(M) opposed the bill as it was tabled and staged a walkout from the Assembly. The trade unions had also expressed agitation since April 21.