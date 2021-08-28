After backlash, Mysore Uni withdraws circular curbing women’s movement

The previous order, issued following the alleged gangrape of an MBA student in Mysuru, barred movement of women students on Manasa Gangothri campus after 6.30 pm.

After receiving flak for their earlier circular barring movement of women students on campus beyond 6.30 pm, University of Mysore has now issued a revised circular, extending the same rule to all students and not just women. The earlier circular was issued by the University of Mysore following the alleged gang-rape of an MBA student on the outskirts of Mysuru city.

In the circular dated August 28, the university announced that no student will be allowed to stay on the Manasa Gangothri campus after 6.30 pm. The earlier order had received flak as no similar restriction was placed on male students initially. Dr CN Ashwathanarayan, on Saturday, ordered the varsity to withdraw the circular as well, the Registrar Shivappa VV told TNM.

According to the revised order issued by the Registrar, students on campus have been barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake premises as well after 6.30 pm, security personnel have been asked to deploy patrolling teams on the campus between 6 pm to 9 pm. “The students are advised to remain vigilant after the evening, even in the premises,” the revised circular read.

The Registrar said that the circular was issued after receiving oral directions from the police and added that they are concerned with the safety of all students.

The Vice-Chancellor had previously told IANS that the intention of the initial order was to prevent the movement of women students at lonely places on campus. He further claimed that the wording of the message was wrong and that it will be “rectified”.

On August 24, a college student was allegedly gang-raped by four men while her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination. The incident happened late in the evening. Karnataka police, on Saturday, announced they have arrested five persons in connection with the case.