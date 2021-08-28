Mysore university bars movement of female students after 6.30 pm, no rule for men

The order dated August 27 was issued following the alleged gangrape of a MBA student in Mysuru.

news Gender

In an outrageous move, the University of Mysore has imposed restrictions on the movement of female students on campus after 6.30 pm from August 27 over the “safety of girl students”. This comes days after an MBA student was allegedly gangraped in Mysuru. No restrictions have been placed on male students.

According to the order issued by the Registrar, female students on campus have been barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake premises as well after 6.30 pm. "Security officers should make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm," the circular read.

“Further, in the Mansa Gangothri premises, it is prohibited for females to sit alone after 6.30 pm. Security personnel will also be deployed for patrolling every day between 6 to 9 pm,” the circular read.

Speaking about the order, the Vice-Chancellor told IANS, “The order has been issued after the police department raised concern over the safety of girl students in the campus which has lonely places. The guideline has been issued in the interests of the security of female students.”

Kumar added that the intention of the order was to prevent the movement of female students at lonely places on campus. He said that the Kukkarahalli lake premises has thick vegetation, which resembles a forest. Hence they banned the movement of female students after late evening to prevent such crimes, he claimed.

He further claimed that the wording of the message was what had gone wrong and that it will be “rectified”.

"In the campus, we wanted to convey to girl students that instead of going alone by themselves, they should go along with their friend. The message's wordings have gone wrong from the side of the Registrar. I will get it rectified," he said. At the time of publishing, movement of female students is barred after 6.30 pm.

On August 24, a college student was allegedly gangraped by four men while her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination. The incident happened late in the evening. Protests were held across Karnataka, demanding the arrest of the accused in the alleged gangrape.