After 11-month fight, Anupama and Ajith finally get their baby

The child was produced before the magistrate and then handed over to the parents, in front of the magistrate.

Aidan Anu Ajith is finally with his parents. Swaddled in a red blanket, the little child, who was oblivious to the media attention on him, was held close by his emotional mother, Anupama Chandran. On November 24, Anupama and her partner Ajith walked out of the Vanchiyoor court in Thiruvananthapuram, with their one-year-old son Aidan with them. The coupleâ€™s 11-month-long fight for their child ended in a victory as a DNA test proved that they are the biological parents of a child that was given away for adoption to a couple in Andhra Pradesh.

A day after the DNA test came, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) informed the Vanchiyoor family court that it has decided to hand over the child to its biological parents. The child was produced before the magistrate and then handed over to the parents, in front of the magistrate.

Anupama was unmarried when she conceived the baby and her parents did not approve of her relationship with Ajith who was already married and was going through divorce proceedings. According to Anupama, her parents told her that they would accept the relationship once Anupama's sister's wedding was over. However, they seperated Anupama from her child and abandoned it at an electronic cradle. The child was then put up in foster care with a couple in Andhra Pradesh.

What made the case murky was that Anupamaâ€™s father Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader abandoned the child with help from officials. Anupama has repeatedly alleged that various child welfare agencies helped her father.

Anupama and Ajith had given their samples on Monday, November 22, after the DNA test had been ordered by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Anupamaâ€™s battle was not a simple one â€” she did not receive any help from the Kerala police, child welfare authorities, CPI(M) politicians or the government.

