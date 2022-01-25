Adivi Seshâ€™s Major postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

'Major' is based on the life of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Makers of Major starring Adivi Sesh announced on Monday, January 24, that the release of the film had been postponed. The decision was taken in view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases and restrictions in different parts of the country. The film was slated to hit the big screens on February 11 this year.

In an official statement, the makers said on January 24, "Given the current situation around the pandemic, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Major considering the best interests of everyone. Our film is a heartfelt tribute to a man who sacrificed his life for the nation. Honouring the spirit of his life and putting the safety and interest of the nation first, we have decided to release at a safer and more conducive time." Sony Pictures, the production house bankrolling the film, had taken to social media to post the announcement.

Helmed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Recently, the makers released the lyrical version of the first song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam titled 'Hrudayama' and 'Pon Malare' respectively, featuring actors Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Offering a glimpse into the film, the teaser of the film touched upon the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life from early childhood, romantic relationships in teenage, years in the army, and how he was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Malayalam teaser was unveiled by popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, while the Hindi teaser was launched by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Reportedly, it took 120 days to shoot the film, and eight sets were used and over 75 locations. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major stars actors Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

