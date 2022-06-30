Adivi Sesh and Sobhita’s Major to stream on OTT

The film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu.

Actor Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have its digital release on Netflix. The streaming service shared the news with fans on Thursday, June 30 on social media. The movie, helmed by director Sashi Kiran Tikka of Goodachari fame, will stream on Netflix from July 3 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

"The hero you know, the story you don't. #Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix," Netflix India announced on social media. Major, which released theatrically on June 3, traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Backed by popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, the cast also includes actors Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma in significant roles.

The film is bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies. The makers of the film said during promotions that the movie goes beyond depicting the major’s death during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film also traces his journey and embraces the spirit with which he lived. They shared that the film takes viewers through the life, love and legacy of Unnikrishnan. Pre-release screenings of Major were organized in nine cities ahead of its release on June 3 this year, including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi.

At the time, sharing the announcement, Adivi had said, “Major is releasing on June 3rd and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by every Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So for the first time ever, we have decided to team up with a leading booking website in order to showcase Major to the audiences Pan India in exclusive previews in multiple cities, even before the official release on June 3. We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon.”

