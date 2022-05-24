Adivi Sesh's Major to premiere in 9 cities ahead of pan-India release

Team ‘Major’ announced that they have teamed up with BookMyShow to organise the pre-release screenings, ahead of its release on June 3.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for his upcoming movie, Major. While the film has been slated for theatrical release on June 3, the makers announced that they are holding pre-release screenings in theatres in different parts of the country. Adivi Sesh announced on May 23 that the pre-release screenings will be held in nine cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi starting from May 24. The tickets for the same can be booked through BookMyShow.

Sharing the announcement, Adivi wrote, “Major is releasing on June 3rd and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by every Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So for the first time ever, we have decided to team up with a leading booking website in order to showcase Major to the audiences Pan India in exclusive previews in multiple cities, even before the official release on June 3. We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon.”

Helmed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is based on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major stars actors Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Speaking at the trailer launch event which was held on May 9, Adivi Sesh, who is playing the titular role and has also penned the script, said, “Major is not jingoistic in its approach. There is a big difference between being patriotic and being jingoistic. Jingoism implies that we are better than others, on the other hand, patriotism means how much you are willing to do for your country.”