Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome their first child

Actor Vishal took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news about the birth of Arya and Sayyesshaaâ€™s first child on July 23.

Actor Vishal took to Twitter on Saturday, July 24 to share with fans that actors Arya and Sayyeshaa welcomed their first child on Friday. In his tweet, Vishal congratulated the couple and announced that the couple welcomed their baby girl on Friday. Adding that he is overwhelmed with joy, Vishal wrote: â€œSo Happy to break this news, great to be an Uncle, my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa are blessed with a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish the best for them, Inshallah, GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad (sic)."

Wishes have been pouring in from the actorsâ€™ colleagues as well as fans on social media.The couple, who met and fell in love with each other while working for the film Ghajinikanth, got married two years ago, in a grand wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Aryaâ€™s latest film with director Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai, has opened to positive responses from critics and fans alike. Set against the backdrop of North Madras in the 70s, the sports-drama is based on the fight between two boxing clans - Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Prambarai. Featuring an ensemble cast including actors Arya, Sanchana Natarajan, Shabeer Kallarackal, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others, in pivotal roles, the Ranjith directorial released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad July 23, 2021

Arya has also teamed up with actor Vishal for the upcoming Tamil movie Enemy. The makers of the movie announced recently that the teaser will be unveiled at 6 pm on July 24. Written and directed by filmmaker Anand Shankar, the film is touted to be an action thriller. Enemy also features actors Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios.

Sayyeshaa was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, where she was paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. The Santhosh Ananddram directorial marked her Sandalwood debut.

