Watch: Trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa's â€˜Yuvarathnaaâ€™ is power-packed

The Santhosh Ananddram directorial will be released in both Telugu and Kannada languages.

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of upcoming film Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar, released the trailer of the movie on Saturday. Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as power star in Sandalwood, plays the titular role in the movie. His performance in the trailer promises a power- packed actioner. The plot explores the loopholes in the education system. The visuals from the trailer indicate that the movie will explore corrupt educational officials and systemic incompetency of the education system in detail. Towards the end of the trailer, we see Puneet taking control of things in an attempt to put an end to the malpractices.

Watch the trailer of Yuvarathnaa here:

Actor Sayyeshaa plays the role of Vandana and stars opposite Puneeth in the movie. Yuvarathnaa marks Sayyeshaaâ€™s Kannada and Telugu debut. Glimpses from romantic sequences between the duo have been featured in the trailer. Actor Prakash Raj will be seen as the dean of the college in the movie. Prakash Rajâ€™s role in the movie is pivotal since he helps Puneeth in his battle against corruption. Actors Sonu Gowda and Dhananjay will also be seen in important roles in Yuvarathnaa.

Puneeth took to social media to share the Telugu and Kannada version of the trailer with fans. The trailer has garnered positive response from fans. It is currently trending in the 42nd rank on YouTube.

The Santhosh Ananddram directorial is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie is slated for release on April 1. Yuvarathnaa has music by popular composer S Thaman, while Venkatesh Anguraj is on board as the cinematographer. Jnaanesh B Matad will be taking care of the editing for the venture.

Puneeth will be next seen in the upcoming Kannada movie James. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, the film stars Priya Anand opposite Puneeth. He is also filming for Dinakar Thoogudeepa directorial Sambhavami Yuge Yu ge. He was last seen in Kannada movie Mayabazar 2016 that released last year. Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa was last seen in Tamil movie Teddy, helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. She shared the screen with her husband, actor Arya.