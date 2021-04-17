Actor Vivek cremated with state honours

His mortal remains were taken in a closed van to Mettukuppam electric crematorium.

Flix Vivek

For one last time, actor Vivek left his home in Chennaiâ€™s Saligramam never to return, pushing lakhs of people in deep sorrow. Thousands bid a tearful goodbye to actor Vivek as he was cremated with state honours on Saturday evening. Amidst chants of â€˜Govinda, Govindaâ€™, his near and dear ones took his mortal remains, and cremated him at the electric crematorium in Mettukuppam.

Dressed in ceremonial attire, two rows of policemen fired 72 bullets in a gesture to pay him last respects. His body was kept at his residence in Saligramam, Chennai before it was taken to the crematorium in a van. From early morning on Saturday till his mortal remains were taken for cremation, several celebrities paid their last respects to the veteran actor and social activist. His contemporary actors Charlie, Dhamu, Ramesh Kanna, actors like Soori, director Shankar etc paid their respects in person at Vivekâ€™s residence. Several hundreds of people followed the van which carried his mortal remains to the crematorium.

Earlier, the state government obtained permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accord the actor with full state honours in recognition of his contributions to cinema and social work.

Padmashri Vivek, an ardent follower of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, died on Saturday after a short stay at the hospital following a cardiac arrest. Though an emergency coronary angiogram and an angioplasty were performed on him, his condition remained critical. His death was condoled by celebrities, actors, politicians, musicians, film directors and thousands of fans across the world. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK Chief MK Stalin, from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal to newer generation of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, people expressed their condolences. Most of them reminisced about the good natured and socially responsible man who had left a great legacy behind.