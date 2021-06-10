Actor Vishal files complaint against producer RB Choudary

The actor claimed that the producer has not returned promissory notes months after the former repaid the loan taken for his 2018 film 'Irumbu Thirai'.

Flix Kollywood

Actor-producer Vishal has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police against popular producer RB Choudary alleging that the latter has not returned cheque leaves, bonds and promissory notes months after the former reportedly repaid his loan. The actor also alleged that the producer has been evading him for months, claiming that he had misplaced the documents. The loan amount is pertaining to the actor’s 2018 film Irumbu Thirai.

“It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves,Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police,” Vishal tweeted on Wednesday.

RB Choudary is actor Jiiva's father and runs Super Good Films production house. Some of their popular films include Nattamai (1994), Suryavamsam (1997), Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999), and Jilla (2014) among others.

Irumbu Thirai, which released in 2018, was directed by PS Mithran and starred Vishal, Arjun and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The film was produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Lyca Productions and Krikes Cine Creations. According to reports, the actor had borrowed some money from producer RB Choudary to bankroll this film.

It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves,Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents



We have lodged a complaint with Police — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 9, 2021

Actor Vishal has been embroiled in other financial disputes too in the past. Trident Arts that produced his 2019 release Action, claimed that they incurred huge losses due to the film bombing at the box office and that actor Vishal had promised to bear the losses if the film failed to collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore at the box office.

When the film collected only Rs 7.7 crore in Tamil and Rs 4 crore in Telugu, as alleged by the production house, Vishal reportedly did not settle the losses. They then moved the Madras High Court seeking to halt the release of his film Chakra until the actor paid what he owed. The court ordered the actor to post a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses incurred and lifted the interim ban it had previously granted on Chakra’s release.