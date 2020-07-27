Actor Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, recovering at a Chennai hospital

Vijayalakshmi, known for roles in 'Friends' and 'Boss engira Baskaran', said that she took the decision following sustained harassment.

Actor Vijayalakshmi attempted to take her own life on Sunday and posted a video on social media alleging that harassment on social media was the reason behind her step. She was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai and is recovering.

The actor shared a video on her Facebook page in which she alleged harassment by followers of Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. The video has however been removed from Facebook, and this could have been because of Facebook’s community standards.

Vijayalakshmi, who has acted in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam had filed a complaint of cheating against Seeman a few months ago. She had then alleged that he had not married her despite making promises.

"This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently,” she said in her video.

She accused people of torturing, harassing and slutshaming her on social media just because she was born in Karnataka, she added. Vijayalakshmi is known in Tamil for acting in Friends and in Boss engira Baskaran in supporting roles. Her mother had reportedly moved to Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka during the 1984 riots in the island country.

A few voices have come out in support of Vijayalakshmi, including actor Kasthuri and Supreme Court lawyer Kiruba Munusamy.

Actress Vijayalakshmi was fighting against @SeemanOfficial all alone. The deep silence over the issue, impunity and lack of accountability that he enjoyed like every other man in politics are what drove her to attempt suicide. Let's break our silence!https://t.co/egaRgBgrCs — Kiruba Munusamy (@kirubamunusamy) July 26, 2020

Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered , paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage , watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

