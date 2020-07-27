Vijayalakshmi, known for roles in 'Friends' and 'Boss engira Baskaran', said that she took the decision following sustained harassment.

Actor Vijayalakshmi accuses followers of Seeman and Hari Nadar of slut shaming and bullying her attempts suicide
news Controversy Monday, July 27, 2020 - 12:18
TNM Staff

Actor Vijayalakshmi attempted to take her own life on Sunday and posted a video on social media alleging that harassment on social media was the reason behind her step. She was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai and is recovering.

The actor shared a video on her Facebook page in which she alleged harassment by followers of Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. The video has however been removed from Facebook, and this could have been because of Facebook’s community standards.

Vijayalakshmi, who has acted in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam had filed a complaint of cheating against Seeman a few months ago. She had then alleged that he had not married her despite making promises.

"This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently,” she said in her video.

She accused people of torturing, harassing and slutshaming her on social media just because she was born in Karnataka, she added. Vijayalakshmi is known in Tamil for acting in Friends and in Boss engira Baskaran in supporting roles. Her mother had reportedly moved to Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka during the 1984 riots in the island country.

A few voices have come out in support of Vijayalakshmi, including actor Kasthuri and Supreme Court lawyer Kiruba Munusamy.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.   

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those  undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.    

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
 
Click here for working helplines across India.

 

