Actor Vijay meets Telangana CM KCR in Hyderabad

Vijay is in Hyderabad for the shooting of â€˜Thalapathy 66â€™, a Tamil-language drama film helmed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally.

Tamil actor Vijay met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana on Wednesday, May 18. The meeting took place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader felicitated the actor with a shawl.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) described it as a courtesy call. However, the actor's sudden meeting with KCR has triggered speculations in political circles.

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, recently hinted in a television interview that he would make his political entry for fans.In an interview that aired in April ahead of the release of Tamil film Beast, Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of the film asked Vijay, whether the actor, who started his journey as â€˜Ilaiyathalapathyâ€™ (young commander) and went on to become â€˜Thalapathyâ€™ (commander), aspires to become a â€˜Thalaivanâ€™ (leader). Vijay responded that the previous titles were given by fans and it depended on the circumstances. He mentioned that similarly whether he will turn into a â€˜Thalaivanâ€™ will also depend on the expectations from his fans and the circumstances.

On the other hand, KCR recently announced that he will play a key role in national politics. At the TRS plenary in April this year, KCR hinted at floating a national party to work for an alternative national agenda. The TRS chief had stated that he would work with like-minded parties and individuals.

Vamshi Paidipally, who is directing Vijay in Thalapathy 66 and TRS MP and KCR's relative J. Santosh Kumar accompanied the actor when he arrived at Pragati Bhavan for the meeting with KCR.Santosh Kumar thanked Vijay for supporting his Green India Challenge aimed at improving the green cover.

Vijay is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Thalapathy 66, a Tamil-language drama film. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie's star cast includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jaya Sudha, and Srikanth.