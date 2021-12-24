Actor Vadivelu tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

Tamil comedian and actor Vadivelu had on Thursday returned to Chennai from London, where he had attended some functions.

Flix COVID-19

Tamil comedian and actor Vadivelu has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, December 24. Vadivelu had returned to Chennai from London on Thursday, December 23, where he had attended some functions. He was tested at the Chennai international airport and on Friday, he tested positive. Doctors attending to him said that his health condition was stable and he was recovering well.

Actor Vadivelu was in London n to score music for Naai Sekar Returns. Along with Vadivelu, composer Santhosh Narayanan, the film's director Suraaj, and Tamil Kumaran, the CEO of Lyca which is producing the film, were all in London for the music scoring session. Naai Sekar Returns has sparked a huge interest as it will mark the return of Vadivelu to the big screen. Recently, the motion poster of the film was released, and garnered a mammoth 1.8 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

The actor and comedian Vadivelu had quit acting for a while and had made strong political statements against DMDK leader Vijayakanth while campaigning for DMK candidates during the 2011 elections. Slippers were hurled at the comedian-actor during the campaign at Tiruvanaikovil where then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was contesting the polls.