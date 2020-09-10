Actor 'Vadivel' Balaji of 'Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru' fame passes away at 42

According to reports, ‘Vadivel' Balaji had suffered a heart attack about 15 days ago and was hospitalised since.

Flix Death

Comedian and actor ‘Vadivel’ Balaji passed away on September 10 in Chennai reportedly due to prolonged illness. The comedian, who rose to fame by mimicking popular actor Vadivelu, thus earning the prefix to his name, had suffered a heart attack about 15 days ago and was hospitalised since. He was 42.

According to reports, ‘Vadivel' Balaji was transferred from a private hospital to a couple of other hospitals before he was taken to the government Omandurar hospital in Chennai on Thursday morning where efforts to save him failed.

‘Vadivel’ Balaji rose to fame, beginning as a participant in Vijay’s TV’s reality show Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru. While this show marked his television debut, Balaji’s performance in Adhu Idhu Edhu, first hosted by actor Sivakarthikeyan and later by Ma Ka Pa Anand, made him a household name. ‘Vadivel’ Balaji was a constant during the show’s ‘Siricha Pochu’ segment where his task would be to make the participants laugh.

The aspiring actor’s entry into cinema was through director Nelson’s Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara in the lead. Interestingly, the film’s director, who started his career as a scriptwriter on Vijay TV, also cast a few other familiar faces from the channel, including anchor Jacqueline. ‘Vadivel’ Balaji played a minor but a memorable role in this film.

He has since acted in films like Pandhayam, Sutta Pazham Sudatha Pazham, Kadhal Panchayathu, Karpanai, and Yaaruda Mahesh.

‘Vadivel' Balaji is among the group of actors who got their breakthrough via Vijay TV’s reality comedy show Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru. Others include actor Sivakarthikeyan, comedian Robo Shankar, KPY Nisha, KPY Dheena, Erode Mahesh among others.

Actor Robo Shankar who shared a long relationship with ‘Vadivel' Balaji, in a video message, spoke about how they had performed together for over 19 years. “He would single-handedly entertain the crowds, no matter how many thousands were present in the audience. He was a great artist who would make people laugh,” he said.

Condolences came pouring in for the comedian as soon as the news of his death spread.