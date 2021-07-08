Actor Sundeep Kishan dismisses rumours of OTT release for ‘Gully Rowdy’

The film also has actors Bobby Simha and Rajendra Prasad playing supporting roles.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gully Rowdy, took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that the movie will have a theatrical release. Quashing rumours of an OTT release, the actor said that the G Nageswara Reddy directorial is a “fun masala entertainer” that is meant for theatres. Gully Rowdy stars actor Neha Shetty as the female lead. The announcement has come at a time when several films, including Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case and Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik among others, have skipped a theatrical release in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The clarification from Sundeep Kishan comes after rumours about the OTT release of several films, including Gully Rowdy, did the rounds on social media.

In a tweet, Sundeep noted that in spite of the uncertain times, the makers have decided to stand by theatre owners and wait for the right time to release the movie in the big screens. He also extended his gratitude to producer and screenwriter Kona Venkat, for being “gutsy” and supportive. “#GullyRowdy is a Fun Masala Entertainer meant for the theatres.. We know these are uncertain times but as a team stand by the theatres owners & wait for the right release date. Thank You @konavenkat99 garu for always being being so supportive & gutsy. Peace to Rumour Mongers (sic)” Sundeep wrote on Thursday.

Gully Rowdy was initially slated for theatrical release on May 21, but the release was postponed due to lockdown restrictions. The makers are yet to announce the new release date. Earlier in April the teaser of the movie was unveiled by actor Vijay Deverakonda. Launching the teaser, he wrote, “Launching the teaser of #GullyRowdy . A movie that was made to make you laugh! I wish the team behind it, my man @sundeepkishan, @konavenkat99 sirrr and everyone all laughter, happiness and success! Big hugs and love from me (sic).” The film also features actor Bobby Simha in an important role.

