Young actor Raaghavan Murugan, who is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan, took to Instagram to share a pic with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Clicked in between shots, the selfies feature Aishwarya Rai sporting a casual look. The images shared by Raaghavan Murugan have gone viral on social media. Sharing the photos, he wrote: “With @aishwaryaraibachchan_
Raaghavan is known for his role in Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi, as well as for his appearances in movies such as Maari 2 and Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan mar
On July 19, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan unveiled the title poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.PS1.”
The technical team includes AR Rahman as music composer, cinematography by Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad, who have collaborated with director Mani Ratnam in other projects earlier. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955.