Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pics with Raaghavan Murugan on ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ sets go viral

Period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ marks director Mani Ratnam’s fourth-time collaboration with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after ‘Iruvar’, ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavanan’.

Young actor Raaghavan Murugan, who is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan, took to Instagram to share a pic with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Clicked in between shots, the selfies feature Aishwarya Rai sporting a casual look. The images shared by Raaghavan Murugan have gone viral on social media. Sharing the photos, he wrote: “With @aishwaryaraibachchan_ arb mam at the break of #ponniyinselvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her.”

Raaghavan is known for his role in Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi, as well as for his appearances in movies such as Maari 2 and Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan mar ks the fourth collaboration between director Mani Ratnam and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She made her Tamil debut with the 1997 film Iruvar, where she appeared in dual roles. Subsequently, she teamed up with Mani Ratnam for the 2007 movie Guru, co-starring her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She also played the lead role in the 2010 film Raavan/ Raavanan, which was shot in both Hindi and Tamil.

On July 19, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan unveiled the title poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.PS1.” Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the period drama’s ensemble cast also includes actors Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be seen in supporting roles.

The technical team includes AR Rahman as music composer, cinematography by Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad, who have collaborated with director Mani Ratnam in other projects earlier. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955.