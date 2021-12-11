Actor Simbu admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to viral infection

The actor was recently seen in the Venkat Prabhu directorial ‘Maanaadu’.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 11 due to a viral infection. Simbu’s PR team confirmed to TNM that the actor was indeed hospitalised, adding that doctors said there was no serious health problem. The actor has tested negative for coronavirus infection, they said. Simbu has been reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Reports suggest that the actor developed a fever and throat infection before he was hospitalised.

“He has a viral infection and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. However, the doctors have cleared him and it is nothing serious. He is also COVID-19 negative. He took the test in the hospital,” Simbu’s PR team confirmed to TNM. Many fans took to social media to wish for the actor’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the teaser from the actor’s upcoming film with Gautham Vasudev Menon Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was unveiled on Friday, December 10. Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the banner of Vels Film International, the project was earlier titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. AR Rahman is on board as the music composer for the movie. ARR, GVM and Simbu have worked together earlier in films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Simbu was recently seen in director Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. The political thriller was based on the concept of time loop. Featuring actors SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, along with a host of other actors including Bharathiraja, Karunakaran, Kalyani Priyadarashan and Premgi Amaran in significant roles, the film opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. The soundtrack and background score of Maanaadu were composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, the film marks the first-time collaboration between Simbu and Venkat Prabhu. Prior to Maanaadu, Simbu was seen in director Suseenthiran’s Eeswaran. Set against a rural backdrop, the film starred actor Niddhi Agerwal along with Simbu. The actor also has Pathu Thala, the Kollywood remake of the Kannada movie Mufti, in his kitty. Co-starring Gautham Karthik in the lead, the film is spearheaded by Sillunu Oru Kadhal director Krishna. According to reports, Venkat Prabhu and Simbu might team up for Maanaadu 2, a sequel to Maanaadu.