Actor Silambarasan asked to furnish security for Rs 1 crore

This order was issued after Vels Film International Limited told the court that Silambarasan had been paid Rs 4.5 crore (out of the agreed upon Rs 9.5 crore) to act in one of its films, Corona Kumar, but the actor was not fulfilling his commitment.

Flix Court

Tamil actor Silambarasan has been asked to furnish a security for Rs 1 crore within three weeks by the Madras High Court. This order was issued after the production house Vels Film International Limited told the court that Silambarasan had been paid Rs 4.5 crore (out of the agreed upon Rs 9.5 crore) to act in one of its films, Corona Kumar. But the actor was not willing to fulfill his commitment, the production house claimed. Vels Film International has asked the actor to furnish the security amount in order to ensure that Silambarasan does not act in any other film before completing Corona Kumar.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, who was hearing the case, went through the written agreement between the actor and the production house and it was revealed that only Rs 1 crore was paid to Silmabarasan as an advance for the film and there was no mention of Rs 4.5 crore. However, Vels Film showed certain bank transactions to the court to prove that more than Rs 1 crore had been paid to the actor. Further, the production house also said that some of the payment was done in cash as well.

According to The Hindu, the judge was doubtful whether the transactions were only for the movie Corona Kumar and nothing else. The judge also noted that a clearer picture of the transactions will emerge when the actor receives a notice from Vels Films and makes an appearance through his counsel. Until then, the producer could receive security of only Rs 1 crore, the judge said. Abdul Quddhose also said that further orders would be passed on September 19 if Silambarasan failed to furnish security within the stipulated three weeks.