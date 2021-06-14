Actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead, his organs to be donated

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay had sustained serious head injuries after he met with an accident when he had gone out to buy medicines with his friend on a two-wheeler.

National Award winning actor Sanchari Vijay was declared brain dead on Monday, June 14, June 14, after he suffered “irreversible brain damage” in a bike accident on Saturday night. The 38-year-old actor had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru and was in a critical condition until Monday afternoon before the hospital confirmed that he is brain dead. His family consented to donating his organs, and the hospital has said that the next step is to retrieve them.

The actor had sustained serious injuries after he was in an accident when he had gone out to buy medicines with his friend on a two-wheeler on Saturday night. A medical bulletin from Apollo Hospital, where he was admitted after the accident, issued at 1.15 pm on Monday stated that he was showing signs of brain failure and was deeply unconscious. “Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family has come forward and has consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage,” the hospital had said. At 8.20 pm, the hospital issued a statement saying, “Mr Vijay’s apnea tests were performed at 12.25 and 7.50 pm today and are found to be positive. This means that, there is irreversible damage to the brain and he is brain dead.” Vijay, who suffered injuries to his head and leg, was admitted in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sanchari Vijay was a celebrated theatre artiste and actor in Karnataka. Although he worked predominantly in Kannada cinema, the actor worked in some Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well. His performance as a transgender person in the critically-acclaimed movie Naanu Avanalla…Avalu had fetched him a National Award. The actor made his film debut in 2011, and before that he was part of a drama troupe called Sanchari which is also a popular cultural centre. He was last seen in the 2020 Kannada film ACT 1978.

Celebrities from the Kannada film industry reacted in shock to the news of the talented actor’s death. “Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release,” actor Sudeep said in a tweet.

“How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever,” comedian and actor Danish Sait said.

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

Vijay and his friend Naveen had gone out to buy medicines and were returning to the latter's residence when the two-wheeler skidded and hit an electric pole. Naveen was the driver while Vijay was the pillion rider. The incident took place at 11.45 pm on Saturday at L&T South City, JP Nagar 7th Phase. While Naveen suffered fractures to his leg, Vijay sustained head and leg injuries. The actor was operated upon and was in a coma.

Kannada Actor #SanchariVijay who won the National Award for Best Actor in 2014 for "Naanu Avanalla...Avalu" has died in a tragic motor bike accident in Bengaluru..



He was 38.. A Shocking development..



Condolences to his family and friends..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/blmk7NRhmb — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 14, 2021

Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP. June 14, 2021

I’m so heartbroken to hear about #SanchariVijays passing.

Wherever you are, I hope you get good dosas Sanchari. I’ll miss laughing with you at premieres, at the most absurd things. :( he was always so funny, warm and real! I just can’t. Nooooo, I’ll miss you mannnn! Ahhhh! Nooo — Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad) June 14, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of National Film Award winning actor Sri Sanchari Vijay.



His contribution towards Covid relief and other philanthropic work will not be forgotten. Extremely thoughtful of his family to give their consent for organ donation. pic.twitter.com/ohHD9xm9uv — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 14, 2021

The police have registered a case against Naveen based on a complaint from Vijay’s brother who accused him of reckless driving.