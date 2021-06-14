Actor Sanchari Vijay critical, showing signs of brain failure: Bengaluru hospital

Actor Sanchari Vijay had sustained serious injuries in a road accident when he had gone out to buy medicines with his friend on a two-wheeler.

news Accident

National Award winning actor Sanchari Vijay is showing signs of brain failure, Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru said in a statement issued on Monday. The 38-year-old actor was hospitalised after he sustained serious injuries in a bike accident on Saturday night. He had sustained serious injuries after he met with an accident when he had gone out to buy medicines with his friend on a two-wheeler on Saturday night.

Vijay, who suffered injuries to his head and leg, was admitted in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in the city. In a statement issued at 1.15 pm, Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr Vijay is being treated in Neuro ICU with all life support. His heart rate and blood pressure are stable. Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family has come forward and has consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will continue to treat him with full life support and will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol. At this point of time, Mr Vijay is in critical condition and we will extend all supportive care.”

Vijay and his friend Naveen had gone out to buy medicines and were returning to the latter's residence when the two-wheeler skidded and hit an electric pole. Naveen was the driver while Vijay was the pillion rider. The incident took place at 11.45 pm on Saturday at L&T South City, JP Nagar 7th Phase. While Naveen suffered fractures to his leg, Vijay sustained head and leg injuries. The actor was operated upon for internal bleeding.

The police have registered a case against Naveen based on a complaint from Vijay’s brother who accused him of reckless driving.

Sanchari Vijay is a celebrated theatre artiste and actor in Karnataka. Although he works predominantly in Kannada cinema, the actor has worked in some Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well. His performance as a transgender person in the critically-acclaimed movie Naanu Avanalla…Avalu fetched him a National Award.