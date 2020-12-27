Actor Ram Charan visits sets of Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya'

Actor Ram Charan visited the sets of Acharya, an upcoming movie by his father and actor Chiranjeevi. The photos of Ram Charan on the sets, where the actor can be seen sharing a cup of tea with the crew members, have gone viral on social media. Ram Charan Teja visited the sets of Acharya as a producer from the Konidela Production Company, which is bankrolling the movie, to observe the ongoing work. Ram Charan also appreciated production designer Suresh Selvarajan for his work on the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Selvarajan said, “Sir, even I get goosebumps whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kind words of appreciation mean a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.”

Sir even I get goose bumbs whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kinds words of appreciation means a lot to me. It makes me work even harder. #Chiru152 @AlwaysRamCharan #chiranjeevi #koratalasiva @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro #productiondesign pic.twitter.com/sNpMOXt8Im — Suresh Selvarajan (@sureshsrajan) December 27, 2020

Ram Charan is also set to play a cameo role in the movie along with Chiranjeevi. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva, well known for his hit movies like Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Chiranjeevi is set to play the role of a communist leader in the movie and Kajal Agarwal has been roped in to play the female lead. Acharya is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2021 and the shooting is still going on.

The movie is being produced by Chiranjeevi’s home production house, Konidela Production Company, which earlier produced Chiranjeevi’s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Fans of the superstar have huge expectations on Acharya as it is being released after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy shooting SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which Charan is playing the role of a character based on Indian freedom fighter Alluri Seeta Rama Raju. His first look teaser was also released by the RRR team. He is acting in the film opposite Jr NTR.

