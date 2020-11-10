Actor Rajasekhar recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Hyderabad hospital

Tollywood actor Rajasekhar was discharged from the Citi Neuro Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday after recovering from coronavirus. The actor had tested positive for coronavirus along with his entire family on October 17, following which he was admitted to the hospital. While the other members of his family recovered, the actor’s fight with COVID-19 was difficult. He had to be admitted to the ICU and fought the virus for more than three weeks.

A video of Rajasekhar along with his family and the doctors and staff at the hospital was posted online, in which the actor is seen showing a thumbs up to everyone indicating that he has recovered. Speaking to the media, the actor’s wife Jeevitha thanked the hospital and staff for their services and facilities as well as fans and well-wishers for their prayers, which she said helped Rajasekhar recover from COVID-19.

Earlier, there was a lot of speculation that Rajasekhar’s health was critical after his daughter Shivathmika shared a post stating that the actor’s struggle with COVID-19 has been difficult. “Dear all, nanna’s (father) fight with COVID-19 has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for his speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger,” she wrote on Twitter.

Jeevitha then issued a clarification that the actor was steadily recovering from COVID-19 with the help of doctors.

As reported earlier on TNM, Rajasekhar was set to return to shoot for his upcoming projects when he developed COVID-19 symptoms. Several other members of the Telugu film industry, including director SS Rajamouli, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Nagababu Konidela, and music composer MM Keeravani had earlier contracted the disease and recovered. Very recently, Tollywood senior actor Chiranjeevi also tested positive for coronavirus.

On the work front, Rajasekhar’s last film to release in theatres was Kalki. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film was a crime thriller set in Telangana in the 1980s and had Rajasekhar playing a police officer.