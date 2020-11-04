Tollywood actor Rajasekhar is steadily recovering from COVID-19: Jeevitha

On Wednesday, Jeevitha Rajasekhar addressed the media at the Citi Neuro Center (CNC) hospital, where the actor was admitted.

Flix Coronavirus

With reports suggesting that Tollywood actor Rajasekhar’s health was critical and he was on a ventilator after he contracted COVID-19, his wife Jeevitha Rajasekhar, clarified that he is recovering now. On Wednesday, Jeevitha Rajasekhar addressed the media in the Citi Neuro Center (CNC) hospital where the actor is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

“He is recovering steadily and the doctors here are closely monitoring him. He is out of major risk and we hope that he will come out of ICU soon. There are also rumours that Rajasekhar is on ventilator, but he was not. Yes, his condition was critical at a point of time, but he is out of it now and is on external oxygen support,” she said, thanking friends and well wishers for their prayers.

Rajasekhar along with his entire family had tested positive for the coronavirus on October 17, following which he was admitted to the hospital. While the other members of his family recovered, the actor’s condition still requires medical attention.

Jeevitha about Dr.Rajasekhar's health condition. She requested everyone to not to spread false news. @ActorRajasekhar @ShivathmikaR pic.twitter.com/ad9cG5SGxm November 4, 2020

Speculations on the actor’s health began after his daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar shared a post on October 22, stating that the actor’s struggle with COVID-19 has been difficult.

“Dear all, nanna's (father) fight with COVID-19 has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for his speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger,” his daughter wrote on Twitter.

The actor was reportedly set to return to shoot for his upcoming projects when he developed COVID-19 symptoms. Several other members of the Telugu film industry, including director SS Rajamouli, actor Nagababu Konidela, music composer MM Keeravani and actor Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier contracted the disease and recovered.

Rajasekhar’s last film to release in theatres was Kalki. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film was a crime thriller set in Telangana in the 1980s, and had Rajasekhar playing the role of a police officer.