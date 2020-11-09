Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

Just days ago, Chiranjeevi had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi on Monday said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Took a test for COVID-19 before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo COVID-19 tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

The development comes days after he met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna donated Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) after heavy rains flooded Hyderabad. The actors were seen removing their masks as they handed over the cheques to the Telangana Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2.51 lakh while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state government said on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region accounted for the most number of new cases with 250, followed by neighbouring Rangareddy (88) and Medchal Malkajgiri (61) districts, the state government said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on Sunday.

At present, the state has 19,239 active cases. Cumulatively, 46.42 lakh samples have been tested. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54%, while it was 1.5% at the national level, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate in Telangana was 91.79%, while it was 92.5% in the country. The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation across the state stands at 16,449.

Earlier this week, a mid-year financial review of 2020-21 by KCR revealed that the state has suffered an overall revenue shortfall of Rs 52,750 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

