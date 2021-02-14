Actor Radikaa quits TV serials for now, to join Sarath Kumar's political party

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar made the announcement as she shared an image along with the cast of ‘Chithi 2’.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has announced that she will be temporarily signing off from acting in television soap operas. Sharing a photograph along with the cast of Chithi 2, Radikaa tweeted that she was making the decision with happiness and a tinge of sadness. In an Instagram video later, Radhika said she will join her husband and actor Sarath Kumar’s political party Samathuva Makkal Katchi and also work with her production company, Radaan Mediaworks.

“Mixed mood of happiness and a tinge of sadness as I sign off from #Chithi2 and mega serials for now. Given the best of my years and hard work in @suntv Sad to say bye to all the technicians and costars. The show must go on good luck to Cavin, venba and Yazhini (sic),” she tweeted on February 13.

Her announcement has left her fans with a heavy heart. In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actor further explained her decision. Sharing that she was overwhelmed with love and support from fans, Radikaa said that she will be splitting her time between her company, Radaan Mediaworks, which has suffered due to pandemic induced lockdown, and Sarath Kumar’s political party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. She said she will join the party as Chief General Secretary.

“I will be doing more greater things through it. Politics is an extension of social service. I want to give back a little of the love you have been showering me with all these years. I am sure of doing it. I will surely be working for you,” she said.

The veteran star, who has acted in a number of films across Indian languages, also added that she lost interest in doing television serial characters after Vani Rani (2013-2018). “Television is a circle and I don’t want to get caught in it. After Vani Rani, I lost interest in doing such characters. Somewhere we get caught,” she said. “I have now got opportunities to do better characters in films and web series,” she added.

Radikaa rose to fame as a television serial actor with Chithi, a popular mega serial from the nineties. The show aired on Sun TV between 1999 and 2001 and marked a turning point in Tamil televisions serials.

Radikaa also added that her fans can continue watching Chithi 2 and said that her best was yet to come. “Love to all my fans and well wishers. Thanks for the unconditional love and loyalty. Keep watching #Chithi2 @radaantv. My best is yet to come (sic),” reads another tweet.

Chithi got its reboot last year, following which Radikaa took up the role of Sharadha in Chithi 2. Actors Preethi Sharma, Nandan Loganathan and Dharshana Sripal Golecha form the rest of its main characters.