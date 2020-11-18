Actor-politician Khushboo meets with an accident, shares picture of damaged car

The actor-turned-politician was travelling towards Cuddalore to join BJP’s Vel Yatra, when a tanker rammed into her vehicle.

news Accident

Actor and politician Khushboo Sundar met with a road accident early on Wednesday at Melmaruvathur near the outskirts of Chennai. The actor was travelling towards Cuddalore to join BJP’s Vel Yatra, when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. The actor who recently joined Tamil Nadu BJP after quitting the Congress, tweeted pictures of her damaged car, adding that she is safe.

Khushboo shared the news of her accident on her Twitter account with pictures that showed a heavily damaged white SUV, Khushboo wrote, “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai (sic).”

Adding that the police were investigating the case, Khushboo also wrote about her belief in god. “Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen,” reads the rest of her tweet.

Khushboo further clarified that the container tanker rammed into their vehicle. “My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play,” reads another tweet. She added that she was safe and that she would continue her journey to participate in the yatra.

The Vel Yatra helmed by Tamil Nadu BJP is an attempt by the party to consolidate Hindu votes in the state ahead of the elections. This parade, however, in which party members plan on visiting lord Murugan temples across the state, has not been granted permission by the state government.

While the party filed a PIL with the Madras High Court challenging government order, the Court itself has questioned how and why the Yatra has been allowed to proceed without securing permission from the government.

Tamil Nadu government had denied permission to the BJP to hold the procession in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, party members have been unmindful of the same and have continued to organise the yatra from different locations in the state. Tamil Nadu’s BJP President Murugan along with other party members have been arrested by the police during their attempts at the Vel Yatra.