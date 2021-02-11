Actor Parvathy refutes news reports, says not in talks for contesting polls

Reports had surfaced that LDF had been holding discussions with the actor, trying to convince her to contest in the Assembly polls.

news Fake news

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has refuted reports claiming that the actor might contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Reports had surfaced that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had been holding discussions with the actor, trying to convince her to contest in the Assembly polls. Speaking to TNM, Parvathy denied the reports.

"The news is completely baseless. I have no intention of contesting elections and no one is in talks with me. I am very happy in the space that I am in,” Parvathy said. The news reports had claimed that LDF fielding actor Parvathy in the polls would pull young votes for the alliance.

The Mollywood actor who has made her mark in Kollywood and Bollywood as well, has been noted for her bold stance in many instances calling out the misogyny in the Malayalam film industry. She has been also vocal on many pressing contemporary political and environmental issues in the country.

Reacting about the ongoing farmers agitation in the country, Parvathy had recently in an interview said that she stands with the protesting farmers. “I cannot even think about another stance other than standing with the farmers,” she said in an interview to Manorama News. Parvathy also added that ‘cut and paste’ tweets by celebrities on Twitter were unbearable and vicious.

The actor had also come out earlier against the Left government mooted controversial section in Kerala Police Act — section 118A that penalised ‘offensive’ posts on social media with an imprisonment of three years and a Rs 10,000 fine, demanding that the section, which has now been put on hold, be repealed.

The actor had also been vocal against the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2020. In a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in New Delhi, Parvathy had asked that the notification be withdrawn and raised the demand to publish it in regional languages for people to understand.

Last year, Parvathy resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after its General Secretary Edavela Babu made a scathing remark against the survivor actor in the Kerala actor assault case. She was one of the women actors in Malayalam cinema who created the Women in Cinema Collective following the abduction and rape of a leading woman actor in 2017, a crime allegedly masterminded by another Malayalam actor Dileep. The case is under trial and Dileep is the eighth accused.