Watch: Teaser of Parvathy and Biju Menon's 'Aarkkariyam' out

Kamal Haasan shared the teaser video on Twitter.

Flix Mollywood

Veteran cinematographer Sanu John Varghese is making his directorial debut with Aarkkariyam starring Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The teaser of the film was launched by Kamal Haasan. Sharing the teaser video, Kamal wrote, "Delighted to launch the official teaser of ‘Aarkkariyam’, a movie that features stellar talents on and off-screen. Wishing the team all the best and really looking forward to watching this!"

Delighted to launch the official teaser of ‘Aarkkariyam’, a movie that features stellar talents on and off screen. Wishing the team all the best and really looking forward to watching this!



YouTube link: https://t.co/7l2BKmY7jA#Aarkkariyam #AarkkariyamMovie pic.twitter.com/wUUltzLkUF — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 22, 2021

Biju Menon and Parvathy have been in the film industry for several years now but this is the first time they are sharing the screen space. According to reports about the storyline, the film is about a couple – played by Parvathy and Sharaf U Dheen – travelling from Mumbai to Kerala just before the coronavirus lockdown is announced and they encounter the character played by Biju Menon during their journey. What ensues forms the rest of the story. The story, script and dialogues are written by Sanu in association with Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardanan.



The film was wrapped up in the month of November last year. The movie’s co-producer Santosh T Kuruvilla had written a post, announcing the challenges the team had to face and also its release date. “It was tough in this pandemic to make a big film without all the noise and paraphernalia. The film, which has Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharaf U Dheen and Saiju Kurup as central characters, is wrapping up today (November 22) successfully,” he wrote.



The film is being bankrolled by Aashiq Abu’s OPM Dream Mill and Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s Moonshot Entertainment.The technical crew of this film includes Neha Nair- Yakzan Gary Pereira duo for scoring the music and G Srinivas Reddy to handle the cinematography with director Mahesh Narayanan roped in to do the edits.



Sanu John Varghese is a renowned cinematographer who has worked in films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Wazir, Jersey and the Vishwaroopam series. In Malayalam, he has worked in films like Take Off, Android Kunjappan and Malik. With such a vast experience as a cinematographer, cinephiles are eagerly looking forward to see what Sanu has to offer as a filmmaker.



Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu will have two film releases next month. The Parvathy starrer Varthamanam is scheduled for release on February 26, and the date has been confirmed. Aarkkariyam is also gearing up for release on the same day.



Parvathy’s last film to hit the marquee was the critically acclaimed Virus. Directed by Aashiq Abu, it had a notable line-up for stars in the cast.

Watch Aarkkariyam teaser here :