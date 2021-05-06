Actor Pandu passes away in Chennai due to COVID-19

Actor Pandu, known best for his comedy and character roles in Tamil cinema, passed away early on May 6. The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai after having tested positive for the coronavirus. Pandu was 74.

Pandu’s wife, Kumudha, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, is currently being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

In addition to an illustrious film career, Pandu is also known for having designed the AIADMK (then ADMK) party symbol of two leaves and party flag, after they split from the DMK. The actor was assigned this task by late veteran actor-politician MG Ramachandran himself.

Born in Namakkal, Pandu is the brother of late actor Idichapuli Selvaraj who has also worked as assistant director in some of MGR’s best films such as Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, Idhayakkani etc. Pandu’s first appearance in Tamil cinema was in 1970 in the film Mannavan.

His first notable role came in 1981 with the film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo directed by GN Rangarajan. He has appeared in several films since including Prabhu’s Chinna Thambi, Sarathkumar’s Nattamai, Ajith’s Kadhal Kottai, Karthik’s Ullathai Allitha, Vijay’s Badri and more. Kadhal Kottai, directed by Agathiyan in which he played actor Ajith’s friend, gained him recognition.

Some of his recent films include Itly (2018) which starred Sharanya Manivannan, Kovai Sarala and late actor Kalpana and Indha Nilai Maarum (2020). It was directed by Arunkanth.

He has also appeared in television shows such as Valli (2016) that aired on Sun TV. Pandu founded Capital Letters, a signage branding venture that specialises in name plates and exterior branding. The 43-year-old company has its office in Abhiramapuram, Chennai.

Pandu’s brother Idichapuli Selvaraj passed away in 2012. Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons. Following the news of his demise, condolences came pouring in on Twitter.

Tha artist Pandu ,as art school professor who designed TWO leaves for ADMK in early 1977 , passed away today . Om Shanthi . pic.twitter.com/7zXSTosu5g — BUSHINDIA (@BUSHINDIA) May 6, 2021

RIP actor #Pandu



Heartfelt condolence to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QNw25lpYLU May 6, 2021

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors.



Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead pic.twitter.com/yAvNwmjRms — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021