Actor Miya George and Ashwin Philip have baby boy

In a social media post, Miya announced that her newborn baby has been named Luca Joseph Philip.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Miya George took to social media recently to share with fans that she gave birth to a baby boy. She said that her newborn baby boy has been named Luca joseph Philip. Sharing a photo where she is seen along with her husband, businessman Ashwin Philip and baby Luca, she wrote, “It’s a boy. Luca Joseph Philip.” Miya married businessman Ashwin Philip in September last year. The close-knit wedding ceremony took place in Kerala, with around 50 people in attendance.

Miya was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Guardian, co-starring actors Saiju Kurup and Nayana Elza. The Satheesh Paul directorial hit the big screens on January 1. She essayed the role of ASP Meera Mohandas IPS in the movie.

She is awaiting the release of actor Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra. Miya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the heist thriller film. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the upcoming Tamil film will star actors Chiyaan Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew and cricketer Irfan Pathan in important roles. Bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, Cobra has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman, with cinematography and editing by Harish Kannan and Bhuvan Srinivasan respectively.

Miya, who is a native of Pala in Kottayam made her entry into the Malayalam film industry with Television shows such as Kunjali Marakkar and Alphon samma. She went on to appear in supporting roles in movies such as Doctor Love and Ee Adutha Kaalathu. She played the lead in Chetayees, co-starring Lal and Biju Menon after she was selected as Kerala Miss fitness.

She was also roped in for Mohanlal starrer Red Wine, in which she was cast opposite the lead, Asif Ali. She essayed the role of an investigative journalist in Jeethu Joseph directorial Memories, that had actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Miya made her Tamil debut with romantic drama Amara Kaaviyam.

