Roshan Mathews and Miya George in Vikram’s 'Cobra'

Popular cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut in Kollywood with this Vikram starrer.

Shane Nigam was initially approached to play an important role in the Vikram starrer Cobra but then news surfaced that he will be replaced. Later, reports emerged that Sarjano Khalid has been roped in for a role in the film. And now we have it that Roshan Mathews of Anandam and Moothon fame and Miya George have also been signed for Cobra besides Sarjano Khalid.

The shooting of Cobra was progressing in Chennai earlier this year and the team recently landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule despite coronavirus outbreak. Later they returned when the Indian government announced the travel ban.

It may be noted here that popular cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut in Kollywood with this Vikram starrer. On roping in Irfan for the role, director Ajay Gnanamthu has said in an interview to the Times of India earlier that he was scouting for a suitable actor who needed to look like a Turk and felt that the cricketer would be the apt choice. The director said that he had to do all the convincing and eventually, the cricketer agreed to do the role. The star cast also includes KS Ravi Kumar, Anand Raj, and others.

On the technical front, the AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra. Harish Kannan is the cinematographer with Bhuvan Srinivasan doing the edits. Cobra is scheduled to hit the screens later this year.

Besides Cobra, Roshan Mathews currently has the Netflix original series titled Choked, which is being directed by Anurag Kashyap. About this series, we hear that it is about a miserable bank cashier whose life turns upside down when she finds a large sum of money hidden in her kitchen. Besides Roshan Mathews, it stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role.

