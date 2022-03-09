Actor Kavya Madhavan's Laksyah boutique in Kochi burns down in fire

According to the police, an embroidery machine which was not switched off the day before may have been the cause of the accident.

news Accident

Actor Kavya Madhavan’s boutique in Kochi, named Laksyah, went up in flames early on Wednesday, March 9. The boutique is located at the Grand Mall in Kochi’s Edapally. According to Elamakkara police, who are investigating the case, an embroidery machine which was not switched off the day before may have been the cause of the accident. Kavya Madhavan is the wife of Dileep, who is accused of being the mastermind of the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case.

Laksyah is an e-commerce company that sells designer saris and daily wear, and was started by Kavya in 2015. Speaking to TNM, Elamakkara police said that an embroidery machine, ironing machine and dresses were damaged in the accident. However, the full extent of the damage has not been ascertained yet. “The fire in the shop on the third floor of the mall had triggered the alarm system which alerted the watchman, who then called for the fire brigade. After an hour of firefighting, the fire was doused. But the entire shop is blackened with ashes”, they said. They also added that failing to switch off the embroidery machine might have been the cause of the accident, according to preliminary investigation. Further probe is underway.

In 2017, the police investigating the actor assault case had conducted a raid on the office premises of this store. It was said that it came under the scrutiny of the police because the prime accused in the case Pulsar Suni had mentioned a shop in Kakkanad in a letter that he had allegedly sent to Dileep. The police are believed to have conducted the raid on Laksyah under the suspicion that this was the office that Suni had referred to.

