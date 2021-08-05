Actor-director Cheran injured in film shoot, receives eight stitches on head

The actor was able to complete his shoot despite the injury.

news CINEMA

Tamil actor and director Cheran suffered a head injury while shooting for a film in Dindigul on Thursday. According to initial reports, the actor was shooting for his new project Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, directed by Nandha Periyasamy. Sources say that the house in Dindigul has a prominent presence in the film, and this is where the scenes were being shot.

However, during the shoot, Cheran slipped and fell, injuring his head. Visuals shared by TV channels show the actor-director in a blue shirt and white veshti losing his balance and falling from a height. The film also stars Gautham Karthik.

Although he received eight stitches for his injury, Cheran completed the shoot of his remaining scenes. The crew of the film has returned to Chennai following the accident.

The 50-year-old is a four time National Award winning actor-director who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. His National Award winning works are Autograph which was released in 2004, Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Thavamai Thavamirundhu (2005). His other notable works include Raman Thediya Seethai, Yuddham Sei and Pandavar Bhoomi. He has also won multiple Tamil Nadu State Film awards through the course of his career. He was a Bigg Boss Tamil contestant in Season 3 of the reality TV show with Kamal Haasan as the host. He was evicted after 90 days in the house. Heâ€™s often made news for vocally critiquing his colleagues from the industry, including Kamal Haasan in 1998. In 2017, he sparked a controversy when he openly criticised fellow actor Vishal and released a seven page letter accusing the latter of being selfish, insensitive and power hungry.

In 2014, he founded a film distribution platform called C2H. He also launched his music company Dream Sounds. The award winning actor-director has also penned his life experiences in the Tamil Weekly Magazine Ananda Vikatan which was later published as a book. Later he became publisher with the book Porum Veliyum (War and Pain) which focused on stories from the Civil War in Sri Lanka and was written by Savitri Advithanadhan.



