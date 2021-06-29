Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas takes Hindi classes for Bollywood remake of â€˜Chatrapathiâ€™

The Telugu action movie, 'Chatrapathi' that released in 2005 was directed by SS Rajamouli and had Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead.

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is getting ready for his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi. According to sources, the actor is going to dub for himself in the Hindi version and to learn the nuances of the language he has appointed a language coach, Imtiaz to train him.

It has also been confirmed that the movie is set to go on floors from the second week of July. The Hindi version of the movie will be helmed by director V V Vinayak, and this marks his debut Hindi project. The director is known for his hit movies in Telugu such as Tagore, and Aadi among other mass entertainers.

The movie will simultaneously be released in other south Indian languages. The action drama is being bankrolled by Jayantilal Gadaâ€™s Pen India Limited studios.

The original Telugu movie, Chatrapathi was directed by SS Rajamouli and had Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead. The action drama movie, which released in 2005, told the story of a young man in search of his mother and brother, who were separated from him in his childhood. The movie also had Bhanupriya, Pradeep Rawat, Shafi and Venu Madhav in prominent roles. The movie was a huge hit in Tollywood when it was released. The film has since been remade in Bengali and Kannada.

The makers had earlier announced that the same script would be used for the Hindi version, but tweaked in a way to match the sensibilities of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sreenivas seems to be utilising the lockdown to prepare himself for the film. According to a source, the actor has set up a gym in his home and has been getting ready for his role.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is the son of Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh. Sreenivas was earlier featured in movies like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Rakshasudu, Alludu Seenu, and Sita among others.