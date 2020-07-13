Actor Akshara Gowda says she regrets doing Vijay's 'Thuppaki'

The actor also said that though she regretted the role, she was happy to have worked with Vijay, Murugadoss and Santosh Sivan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Akshara Gowda, who has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, has said in an interview that the only role she has regretted doing was in Vijay’s Thuppakki. The film, which released in 2012, was directed by AR Murugadoss and also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal and Jayaram.

In a recent online interview with Behindwoods TV, the actor was asked to name the role she regretted doing. Immediately naming Thuppakki, the actor said, “The only good thing about that was Thalapthy (Vijay), Murugadoss and Santosh Sivan sir. Otherwise what role did I have in it?”

Akshara quickly added, “I regret only that role, not with whom I shot. Any girl would regret that role.”

When the anchor asked the actor if she was told what her role would be before filming, Akshara shared that the explanation given to her at first was different. “No, they told me that it would be playing Kajal Aggarwal’s friend. The explanation was different. Later I think they couldn’t shoot or whatever,” she said.

She also added that she had no hard feelings over what happened and that she would gladly take up an offer from the same team if it came. “It doesn't matter. I was new and I didn't know how it all worked. But it’s all good. Because today if anyone called me, I’d still work with them. No hard feelings, I’m very “forgive and forget”,” she added.

Akshara, who went on to star with actor Ajith in Arrambam the next year, in 2013, had played a brief role in Thuppakki. The film had Vijay playing the role of Jagadish, an army man, with Jayaram playing his superior Ravichandran and Kajal playing Nisha, the female lead.

Akshara appeared in a coffee shop scene in which Ravichandran introduces her character, Swetha, to Jagadish. Ravichandran, who wishes to marry Nisha, plans to set up Jagadish with Swetha. However, Nisha tells Jagadish that Swetha is actually a "matter" (meaning sex worker) and discourages him from proceeding with the match.

Akshara currently awaits the release of two films, one in Kannada titled Trivikrama and another titled Soorpanagai, which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

