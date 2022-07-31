Actor Ajith wins four gold medals at 47th Tamil Nadu rifle shooting championship

The 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, held in Trichy this year, began on July 24 and is scheduled to go on until Sunday, July 31.

Flix Sports

Popular actor Ajith Kumar has so far won a total of four gold and two bronze medals at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship that is being held in Trichy. Ajith has won gold medals in four team events including the CFP Master Men team event, the STD P Master Men team event and the 50 metres FP Master Men team event.

The Championship, which began on July 24, is scheduled to go on until Sunday, July 31. Pictures and video clips of the actor shooting at the Trichy Rifle Club have been shared widely on social media and went viral on Wednesday, July 27. Ajith regularly participates in shooting events, and last year, the actor had won six gold medals at the shooting championship which was held in Chennai. These included four gold and two silver medals. He bagged the first position in Air Pistol 10 metres (ISSF) Team, Centre Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25 metres Team, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Free Pistol.22 (NR) 50 metres Team categories. Apart from this, he secured second place in Centre Fire Pistol.32 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25 metres team events.

On the work front, Ajith is currently working with H Vinoth on his upcoming film that has been tentatively titled AK61. The film's plot will revolve around a bank heist. Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad, where certain important scenes of the film were shot. The last schedule of the film is yet to get over. Once the film is done, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.