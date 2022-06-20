Actor Ajithâ€™s pics from motorcycle tour in Europe go viral

Several photos of actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s motorbike tour in the UK and Belgium have been doing the rounds on social media.

Popular Kollywood actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s passion for bike riding is well known to his fans. After touring India, the actor has now taken a bike trip in the United Kingdom. Several photos from the trip have been doing the rounds on social media. Ajith has also travelled to other parts of Europe including Belgium. In September 2021, Ajith had gone on a 5,000 km bike trip across Russia after he wrapped up shooting for Valimai with an action sequence. Earlier, he had reportedly gone on bike trips to Sikkim and Kolkata.

Apart from bike trips, Ajith also has several other interests. He won six medals in the Tamil Nadu rifle shooting competition in March last year. He has also said that he is interested in racing, aeromodelling and photography. In addition, he was appointed as a helicopter test pilot and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) system adviser by The Madras Institute of Technology, as part of its Daksha team.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajithâ€™s next film is with director H Vinoth, tentatively titled AK 61. The film, which marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo, is currently in production. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP. The producer, director and actor have teamed up in the past for the 2022 action drama Valimai, and the 2019 legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Valimaiâ€™s cast also included actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in lead roles. The film was released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, apart from Tamil, and opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Following its theatrical release, the film subsequently released on over-the-top (OTT) platform Zee 5. Ajith essayed the role of a cop in Valimai. He has previously appeared as a cop in films like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal. As per media reports, the shoot for AK 61 is taking place in Hyderabad and the film is expected to hit the big screens in 2023.



