â€˜Andhadunâ€™ to â€˜Great Indian Kitchenâ€™: List ofÂ TamilÂ remakes to hit screens in 2021

With several Kollywood remakes in the pipeline, 2021 will be an eventful year for Tamil audiences and filmmakers alike.

After almost a year of staying indoors and not being able to go to the theatres, moviegoers are gearing up for a host of films to be screened in the theatres as filmmakers have big plans lined up for 2021. Many big- budget movies had to halt their production in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak but 2021 is turning out to be an eventful year for filmmakers. Production houses are now using the opportunity to fund remake ventures. Several Kollywood remakes are lined up for release this year. Some of the original movies made a killing at the box office, while some were critically acclaimed.

Hereâ€™s a look at the Kollywood remakes that are gearing up for release in 2021:

Great Indian Kitchen

Joe Baby directorial The Great Indian Kitchen is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in recent times. The Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer garnered praises for its nuanced portrayal and screenplay. The movie sensitively reflects on the patriarchal values and gender roles that are embodied in Indian households. The Great Indian Kitchen was released on Malayalam OTT platform Neestream on January 15. The Kollywood remake of The Great Indian Kitchen is being directed by R Kannan. As per latest reports, actor Aishwarya Rajesh will be reprising Nimishaâ€™s role from the Malayalam movie. The film went on floors recently. Although the release date is yet to be revealed, it is one of the most-anticipated Kollywood remakes. The movie is also getting remade by director Kannan in Telugu.

Andhadun

Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadun, grossed a whooping Rs 74.6 crore at the box office when it released in 2018. At the same time, with all the unexpected twists and the compelling ending, the black comedy crime thriller made its mark as a rare treat in the contemporary history of Indian cinema. The Ayushmann Khurranna, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer also managed to perform well at the Chinese box office. The Tamil remake of the movie has been titled Andhagan and is being directed by JJ Fredrick. Actor Prashant will be reprising the role of Ayushmann, while actor Simran will be playing Tabuâ€™s role from the original movie. Andhadun is also being remade in Telugu and Malayalam.

Badhaai Ho

2018 Bollywood movie Badhaai Ho made a lasting impression among young and older audiences alike. The family entertainer, directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, discusses an unfamiliar and seemingly awkward topic of an older couple getting pregnant, in the most entertaining manner. The film features Ayushmman Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film bagged two National awards, under the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Best Supporting Actress, which was awarded to actor Surekha Sikri who essayed the role of the grandmother in the Kaushik family. Producer Boney Kapoor acquired the south remake rights of Badhaai Ho in March 2019. Actor RJ Balaji has now been roped in to play the lead role in the Tamil remake. The report also mentions that the title of the movie has been decided but will be revealed later. The film is likely to be remade in other south Indian languages such as Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam too.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya stars Naveen Polishetty, Shruthi Sharma and Suhas in the lead roles. The makers pulled off a great job wrapping the crime story with humour, surprising viewers with unexpected thrills and wooing them with quirky presentation. The plot revolves around the journey of a rookie detective who ends up solving the biggest case in his career. The movie had a good run at the box office in both India and USA. Apart from being in the limelight for its stellar performance at the box office, the movie was also praised for bagging three awards at Zee Cine Awards Telugu.

Actor Santhanam, who is gearing up for his upcoming flick Parris Jeyaraj, will be reprising Naveen Polishettyâ€™s role from the Tollywood movie. The Manoj Beedha directorial will also star actor Riya Suman. However, other details regarding the cast and crew of the film are yet to be provided by the makers.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Mollywood movie Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is a sci-fi tale set in rural Kerala. The plot revolves around the story of a mechanical engineer who struggles to take care of his father and eventually puts a robot in charge. The Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval directorial grabbed viewersâ€™ attention with its intriguing storyline and cinematography. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Kendy Zirdo and Saiju Kurup played the lead roles in the movie. The movie, which received three Kerala State Film Awards, is now being remade in Tamil and has been titled Google Kuttappan. Tharshan and Losliya, who became popular through their appearances in Bigg Boss Tamil, will be playing the lead roles in this venture.