Action will be taken against those who attacked Rahul Gandhi’s office: SFI’s VP Sanu

The Kerala government, meanwhile, ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Action will be taken against the Students Federation of India(SFI) activists who vandalised Rahul Gandhi MP’s office, said the organisations’ National President VP Sanu. He told the media in Thiruvananthapuram on June 25, Saturday, that the SFI had not decided on this kind of march(to the MPs’ office) and action will be taken after examining the visuals and after following the due procedure of the organisation. The SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M).

“This (the Supreme Court order buffer zones) is not an issue which should be turned against an MP. But there is nothing wrong with the thought that Rahul Gandhi, as the leader of the biggest opposition party in the country, should have made a strong response to the issue. Wayanad has the highest number of buffer zones in the country. But we don’t approve of the march turning into this way,” Sanu added.

SFI state president K Anusree said that the march was not done either with the knowledge or approval of the state committee of the SFI. “SFI made it clear yesterday that it will examine what happened and action will be taken accordingly,” she said while meeting the media along with Sanu.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office was vandalised on Friday, June 24, by members of the SFI, The Congress has alleged that members of the SFI entered Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, vandalised property and attacked people at the office. The SFI on Friday, said that the protest and the vandalising can not be approved and that the organisation will take action against those who led them. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the attack while EP Jayarajan, convener of the Left Democratic Front, has said that the attack can not be approved.

The Kerala government meanwhile ordered a high-level probe by an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry. The Chief Minister's Office said the state government will conduct a high-level probe into the march to Gandhi's office and the untoward incidents ensued thereafter.

"Police Headquarters ADGP has been directed to conduct a probe in the matter and submit a report within one week. The Kalpetta DySP, who was in charge of the area during the time of the incident, has been suspended pending enquiry," a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.