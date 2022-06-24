Rahul Gandhi’s office vandalised in Wayanad by SFI members, CM condemns

Visuals shared by the party on Twitter show some men scaling the walls of the building and trying to enter through a window, and a scuffle breaking out inside the Wayanad Congress MP’s office.

news Protest

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office was on Friday, June 24, vandalised by members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), prompting the Congress to lash out at the CPI(M). The SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M). The Congress has alleged that members of the SFI entered Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, vandalised property and attacked people at the office.

Visuals of the incident shared by the Congress show some men barging into the party office and raising slogans and vandalising the office. Some men can also be seen scaling the walls of the building and trying to enter through a window. Visuals showed some books strewn on the floor, and a portrait of Rahul Gandhi pulled down off the wall.

MP office of @RGWayanadOffice was vandalised by @SFI_CEC goons. @cpimspeak is unleashing violence on political opponents and the police that files false cases against @INCKerala workers doesn't act against CPM criminal cadre. The law and order has completely collapsed in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/gIOaGk0ZOv — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 24, 2022

The incident took place during a march organised by SFI to Rahul Gandhi MP’s office in Kalpatta protesting against the silence of Rahul Gandhi over a recent Supreme court order, where it directed that every protected forest, national park and wildlife sanctuary in the country should have a minimum one km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), from their demarcated boundaries. Following the SC order Kerala forest department had started the surveys around protected areas.

Police personnel deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's office tried to block the SFI march but the activists stormed in to the office and broke the window panes and shutters. A day ago, Rahul Gandhi had written to the Prime Minister over the Supreme Court order, saying that the judgment has sparked some protests in his constituency Wayanad. However, the SFI seems to have been miffed with his response, and decided to march to the MP’s office.

One can watch the goons holding the flags of SFI as they climb the wall of Sh. Rahul Gandhi Ji's Wayanad office and vandalises it.



But, remember, Congress's ideology is engraved in India, it will not be damaged by your poor attempt. pic.twitter.com/0MACGutLrM — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Congress in Kerala condemned the vandalism and accused the CPI(M) of “unleashing violence on political opponents.” The SFI is the student wing of the CPI(M).

“MP office of @RGWayanadOffice was vandalised by @SFI_CEC goons. @cpimspeak is unleashing violence on political opponents and the police that files false cases against @INCKerala workers doesn't act against CPM criminal cadre. The law and order has completely collapsed in Kerala,” the party said in a tweet.

MP office of @RGWayanadOffice was vandalised by @SFI_CEC goons. @cpimspeak is unleashing violence on political opponents and the police that files false cases against @INCKerala workers doesn't act against CPM criminal cadre. The law and order has completely collapsed in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/gIOaGk0ZOv June 24, 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office, and said that protests should be held democratically and must not turn violent.

“Strongly condemn the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad. People have every right to protest democratically, but it is wrong when protests turn violence. Stringent action will be taken again against the accused,” the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Also read: SC order on eco-sensitive zones may not pass the scientific test