Zoho CEO slammed for being guest at RSS event, he retorts that he works as per conscience

Controversy

The event titled ‘Resurgent Bharath’ is scheduled to be held on February 2 in Chennai.

An RSS invite for a function, which has on its guest list the Founder & CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu as well as the Chennai MD of Accenture Solutions Rama S. Ramachandran, has kicked up a storm. The event titled ‘Resurgent Bharath’ is scheduled to be held on February 2 in Chennai. While Sridhar Vembu is the chief guest, Ramachandran is the guest of honour at the event.

Several users on Twitter were quick to criticise the Accenture Chennai MD and the Zoho CEO for accepting the invite.

One of the tweets read, “Why is your India MD at a function of a religious extremist paramilitary group that seeks to target minorities and has been responsible for the most brutal acts of violence the country has seen?

Another user said, “Extraordinary: from ambassadors to corporate honchos, crawling on their bellies to pay homage to a violent fascist formation that was banned for so many years.”

Accenture has no other option since it has contracts from the Centre remarked another user. “They don't have any option. Accenture has so many contracts from states and the central govt, sadly if they want to build their business with the govt, they will have to tow RSS line. Its the dark truth about business in India.”

As more people started commenting on this, Sridhar Vembu reacted by saying that he doesn’t decide his views based on Twitter attacks. “I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks.”

Vembu and Ramachandran are however not the only business honchos to appear at an RSS event. In October 2019, Shiv Nadar was the chief guest at an RSS Vijay Dashami event and this was just one day after Wipro chairman Azim Premji visited RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s memorial and paid tribute. In September 2019, industrialist Rahul Bajaj had also paid homage to the statue of Hedgewar. Tata Sons' former Chairman Ratan Tata, too, visited the Sangh headquarters twice within five months.