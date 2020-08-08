Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus

The actor thanked the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital in a tweet on Saturday.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for the coronavirus, almost a month after first receiving the positive result. The 44-year-old Bollywood actor had earlier contracted the virus and reported mild symptoms on July 11, along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised after the positive result. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Abhishek thanked the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital. He also thanked fans and family for their prayers and support.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU! August 8, 2020

Several members of the famous Bachchan family had tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, including 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, actor Aishwarya Rai, 46, and daughter eight-year-old Aaradhya.

After testing positive, Abhishek had been moved to hospital, along with his father, and had noted that all family and staff were also being tested for the virus.

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya tested positive on July 17, almost a week after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek received their positive results. While they initially isolated at home, they were shifted to hospital a week later.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital on July 27, after they tested negative.

Last week, on August 2, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. The actor had tweeted at the time that he was back home and undergoing home isolation.

At that time, however, Abhishek had reported that he remained positive for coronavirus and was going to remain in hospital due to some comorbidities.

Abhishek, a longtime fan of the English football club Chelsea, also revealed a letter on Instagram that he received from the team’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta who wished him best and said that the players were thinking of him and his family during these “difficult times.”

He noted in the caption that he only hopes that the team would win the FA Cup that evening. Chelsea ultimately lost the FA Cup Final to Arsenal in a 2-1 game.