Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

Meanwhile, his son Abhishek Bachchan is still COVID-19 positive and is in hospital.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for COVID-19, the actor tweeted on Sunday. Along with Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya had all tested positive.

The actor tweeted that he was back home and in isolation.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM August 2, 2020

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh's son, also tweeted that his father had been discharged, but he continues to remain in hospital because of some comorbities.

“my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,” Abhishek tweeted.

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were earlier discharged on July 27 after testing negative. Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, and Aishwarya and Aaradhya on July 17.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday thanked her fans for their prayers following the actor and her family's coronavirus diagnosis. "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab and me.

"Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted. God bless you, all my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all and all yours. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless, love you," Aishwarya wrote in a post on Instagram.