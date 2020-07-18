Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya hospitalised days after testing positive

The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to a city hospital in Mumbai on Friday, nearly a week after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

"Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine," hospital sources told PTI.

Aishwarya needed medical attention, another insider said.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admirers about his health on social media.

In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive, the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive ! pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo â€” Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh and son Abhishek are responding well to the treatment, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

"Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," a hospital insider told PTI.

On Monday night, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love.

"The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

"I bow down to you," Amitabh added.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 98,979 with 1,228 new patients being reported on Friday.

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 5,582 with 62 new fatalities being recorded.