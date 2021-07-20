Aadhi Pinisetty roped in for Ram Pothineni-Lingusamy's bilingual film ‘RAPO19’

The movie, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, also stars ‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty in a lead role.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ram Pothineni and director Lingusamy’s upcoming film RAPO19 recently went on floors. On July 19, the makers of the film announced that actor Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. According to reports, the actor will be playing the role of the antagonist. Sharing the announcement with fans, Srinivasaa Silver Screen wrote, “Welcome Onboard @AadhiOfficialfor #RAPO19.” In response, Aadhi tweeted, “Thank you for having me onboard. Really excited!” Uppena fame actor Krithi Shetty has been cast as the female lead in RAPO19.

The crew commenced shooting for the project earlier this month. On June 25, actor Ram Pothineni announced that he cannot wait for the film to go on floors. The bilingual film marks lead actor Ram Pothineni’s 19th outing. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the shooting for the movie is reportedly scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Details about other cast and crew members are yet to be announced. There were speculations earlier that actor Madhavan has been roped in to play an important role in the movie. However, he took to social media to clarify that he is not part of the project. “Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with me as an antagonist,” Madhavan wrote. Madhavan has teamed up with director Lingusamy for movies such as Run and Vettai.

Thank you for having me onboard. Really excited! ✨ https://t.co/UIx7DL87E3 — Aadhi (@AadhiOfficial) July 19, 2021

Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021

Ram Pothineni was last seen in the Telugu action thriller Red. The Kishore Tirumala directorial starred actors Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles. Red was bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies. Aadi Pinisetty is also working in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi.