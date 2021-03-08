AIADMK promises Rs 1500 per month to women heads of households

In addition to this, the party has promised six cooking gas cylinders per year to every family in the state.

news Politics

The AIADMK on Monday announced that Rs 1500 would be given to the women heads of the family (as per the ration card) in every household in Tamil Nadu, as part of its poll promises for the Assembly elections. In addition to this, the party has promised six cooking gas cylinders per year to every family in the state. The Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami has further stated that other announcements will be part of the manifesto, which is likely to be released this week.

The announcement regarding gas cylinders is expected to ease peopleâ€™s worries around the rising prices of gas cylinders in the country. The rate per cylinder of cooking gas has increased by Rs 225 since December 2020, as per reports.

Sources in the AIADMK told TNM that the party, which was already mulling the prospect of offering money to every family, had to increase the amount they were going to announce after the DMK stated that they will be giving Rs 1000 per household.

Edappadi Palaniswamiâ€™s announcements come a day after the DMK revealed its â€˜Vision Documentâ€™ for the next 10 years for Tamil Nadu. In a massive rally in Trichy, Stalin announced that if voted to power, every household that procures food grains from ration shops in the state will be given Rs 1,000, transferred to the bank account of the woman in the household.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, accused the DMK of copying his partyâ€™s promises regarding honorarium for women. MNM had, months ago, proposed an honorarium for homemakers if the party is voted to power in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the AIADMK will be releasing its complete manifesto on March 10 and other aspects of their promises will be publicised on that day.

The AIADMK-led alliance has allied with the PMK, BJP and other smaller parties ahead of the elections to be held on April 6.