8,795 people booked in Tamil Nadu for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Over 7,000 cases have been registered and over 5,500 vehicles have been seized by the Tamil Nadu police.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu police have booked 8,795 persons for violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 that are in place in the state.

According to reports, the police also registered 7,119 cases on Saturday against those who had violated the curfew rules in force in Tamil Nadu. Around 5,500 vehicles have also been seized by the police on Saturday. Thiruvannamalai district topped the list of violators with 903 people being arrested and 772 vehicles seized by the police on Saturday.

In Chennai, the police also booked six persons for breaking the home quarantine rules. In order to streamline the process of issuing vehicle passes for those who are travelling out of the city for emergencies, the Chennai city police have set up a control room at the Commissioner’s office. The vehicle pass control room is headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes against Women and Children) H Jayalakshmi and one can call 7530001100 or send an email to gcpcorona2020@gmail.com to avail the passes. Members of the general public can reach the number through WhatsApp or call or email in case of need to travel within and outside the city due to death, wedding and medical emergencies. On production of valid proofs, the police will issue vehicle passes to the applicants.

Tamil Nadu is under a lockdown till April 14, 2020, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in place to prevent people from crowding public places. The measure was taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also announced a slew of restrictions in order to prevent people from gathering in public places in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu, till Saturday, has recorded 42 positive cases of COVID-19 of which two patients have been discharged on recovery. One patient died in the hospital, thus making the number of active cases in the state 39.