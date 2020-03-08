80 gastroenteritis cases in Bengaluru in March, water contamination suspected

Two cases of cholera have also been confirmed in Bengaluru.

news Health

As health authorities in Karnataka remain alert for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Bengaluru has reported multiple cases of food poisoning. Officials suspect the majority of these to be cases of acute gastroenteritis but are also doing tests for cholera.

State health department officials confirmed that in total 80 cases of gastroenteritis in Bengaluru as of Sunday afternoon has been reported since March 1. Ongoing surveillance activities is likely to witness more cases registered, officials said. There have also been two cases of cholera— one each from Ambedkar Hospital and St John’s Hospital so far.

Dr BG Prakash, nodal officer of National Vector Borne Borne Disease Control Programme in the state said as of now it seems it’s primarily gastroenteritis.

“We have collected the blood samples of the patients to test for cholera. According to our preliminary findings it is not cholera but gastroenteritis due to contamination of water. We are advising people to drink only boiled water. As the number is slightly high we have taken down addresses of these patients and are doing surveillance in their neighbourhoods of south and east Bengaluru,” he said.

“We don’t expect the situation to aggravate much as things stand. Bengaluru East and BBMP health officials are on the field and collecting data both from government and private hospitals. There are some reported cholera cases from a private hospital, we are verifying their reports,” Dr Prakash added.

These cases have been largely concentrated on the south-eastern periphery of the city in the area such as Sarjapur Road, Mahadevpura, HSR Layout and other parts along the Outer Ring Road.

The development prompted officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and state health department officials to carry out inspection of water samples from the houses in these areas.

Following the inspection, civic officials asked the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to stop water supply and instructed water to be supplied through tankers. The tanker water supply will continue until the source of infection is detected.

Speaking to TNM, BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijayendra said, “There have been 15 total confirmed cases of gastroenteritis within BBMP limits since Friday. Without lab reports, we will not be able to say if there is contamination of water as of now. The supply has been asked to be stopped as a precautionary measure.”

Officials further advised not to store food more than six-eight hours as there is a chance of bacteria being developed which will lead to gastroenteritis.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Gastroenteritis on the other hand is a condition of inflamed stomach and intestines. The cause can be both bacterial and viral infections. While cholera is termed as an acute disease and causes a large number of deaths every year, most cases of gastroenteritis are non-fatal.